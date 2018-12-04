3137 SW 28th St

Amenities

Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home - new wood vinyl plank flooring, fresh interior and exterior paint throughout, and an updated kitchen! Detached garage and a fenced in backyard. Laundry room with connections for a washer and electric dryer. Baseboard heaters and window AC units. Oklahoma City School District. Rent is $710 per month and deposit is $710. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.