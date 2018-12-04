All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 3137 SW 28th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
3137 SW 28th St
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

3137 SW 28th St

3137 Southwest 28th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3137 Southwest 28th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73108
Rockwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home - new wood vinyl plank flooring, fresh interior and exterior paint throughout, and an updated kitchen! Detached garage and a fenced in backyard. Laundry room with connections for a washer and electric dryer. Baseboard heaters and window AC units. Oklahoma City School District. Rent is $710 per month and deposit is $710. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 SW 28th St have any available units?
3137 SW 28th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3137 SW 28th St have?
Some of 3137 SW 28th St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3137 SW 28th St currently offering any rent specials?
3137 SW 28th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 SW 28th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3137 SW 28th St is pet friendly.
Does 3137 SW 28th St offer parking?
Yes, 3137 SW 28th St does offer parking.
Does 3137 SW 28th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3137 SW 28th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 SW 28th St have a pool?
No, 3137 SW 28th St does not have a pool.
Does 3137 SW 28th St have accessible units?
No, 3137 SW 28th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 SW 28th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3137 SW 28th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing OKC
4800 E I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73135
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73170
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
The Maywood Apartments
425 N Oklahoma Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers