2929 Fennel Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73128 Westbrooke Estates
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This super cute home in OKC has new neutral paint and flooring throughout! 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths with a split floor plan and a large living area. Front loading washer and dryer as well as fridge and stove for your use during tenancy. Fully fenced backyard with new sod. Nice neighborhood in a great school system!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2929 Fennel Rd have any available units?
2929 Fennel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.