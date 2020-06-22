All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 2929 Fennel Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
2929 Fennel Rd
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

2929 Fennel Rd

2929 Fennel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2929 Fennel Road, Oklahoma City, OK 73128
Westbrooke Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This super cute home in OKC has new neutral paint and flooring throughout! 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths with a split floor plan and a large living area. Front loading washer and dryer as well as fridge and stove for your use during tenancy. Fully fenced backyard with new sod. Nice neighborhood in a great school system!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Fennel Rd have any available units?
2929 Fennel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Fennel Rd have?
Some of 2929 Fennel Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Fennel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Fennel Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Fennel Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Fennel Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Fennel Rd offer parking?
No, 2929 Fennel Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2929 Fennel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 Fennel Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Fennel Rd have a pool?
No, 2929 Fennel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Fennel Rd have accessible units?
No, 2929 Fennel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Fennel Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 Fennel Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brickell
1292 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Cinnamon Square
6624 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73134

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers