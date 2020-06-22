2929 Fennel Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This super cute home in OKC has new neutral paint and flooring throughout! 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths with a split floor plan and a large living area. Front loading washer and dryer as well as fridge and stove for your use during tenancy. Fully fenced backyard with new sod. Nice neighborhood in a great school system!