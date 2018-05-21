2747 NW 17th Street

Amenities

Large 2 Bed | 1.5 Bath | HALF DUPLEX- Crestwood Charmer w/Pool + 2 garage spaces FREE APRIL RENT (w/approved application) - Contact the FIDELITY Leasing Office for additional information or to schedule a showing today! 405-285-2835.



Beautiful, historic, charming 1/2 duplex features 2 LARGE bedrooms, 1/5 baths, wood flooring, arched doorways, and built-in basement with utility. Living, dining, kitchen and half bath on first floor. 2 beds and full bath upstairs. Stainless appliances in kitchen, including refrigerator and gas stove. Lovely sunroom/enclosed back porch overlooking pool. Back yard is a calming and serene getaway with koi ponds and pool. NEW HVAC system installed October 2019. (**NOTE: unit is NOT furnished. Photos are from previous listing and are for reference only)



- Lawn and pool maintenance included

- 2 covered (detached garage) parking spaces

- Pets welcome - contact leasing agent for monthly pet fee and restrictions



OKC Schools (tenant to verify all information)

- Cleveland Elementary School

- Taft Middle School

- North Classen High School



$45 non-refundable application fee

$25 monthly pet rent pets 25lbs and under



(RLNE5276725)