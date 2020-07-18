All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2729 NW 21st St

2729 Northwest 21st Street · (405) 410-6743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2729 Northwest 21st Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Crestwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1400 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Available 08/01/20 brand new duplex in crestwood addition, beautiful - Property Id: 314685

Beautiful duplex in highly desirable Crest wood, Cleveland schools, major interior/exterior remodel, everything is new appliances, LG refrigerator, LG dishwasher, LG oven & microwave, new full size Samsung washer/dryer
New granite
New electric service, completely rewired
Highly energy efficient-foamed
65" big screen Samsung TV included in unit
High speed internet included
New bathrooms, fixtures, showers & tubs, new central hvac, new windows & doors throughout
New plank high end vynal floors throughout
Designer kitchen with island & shelves
New cabinets throughout
Tenant pays electric only
Large 4 car parking in rear with custom patio
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2729-nw-21st-st-oklahoma-city-ok/314685
Property Id 314685

(RLNE5938068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 NW 21st St have any available units?
2729 NW 21st St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 NW 21st St have?
Some of 2729 NW 21st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 NW 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
2729 NW 21st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 NW 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2729 NW 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 2729 NW 21st St offer parking?
Yes, 2729 NW 21st St offers parking.
Does 2729 NW 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 NW 21st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 NW 21st St have a pool?
No, 2729 NW 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 2729 NW 21st St have accessible units?
No, 2729 NW 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 NW 21st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 NW 21st St has units with dishwashers.
