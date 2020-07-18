Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Available 08/01/20 brand new duplex in crestwood addition, beautiful - Property Id: 314685



Beautiful duplex in highly desirable Crest wood, Cleveland schools, major interior/exterior remodel, everything is new appliances, LG refrigerator, LG dishwasher, LG oven & microwave, new full size Samsung washer/dryer

New granite

New electric service, completely rewired

Highly energy efficient-foamed

65" big screen Samsung TV included in unit

High speed internet included

New bathrooms, fixtures, showers & tubs, new central hvac, new windows & doors throughout

New plank high end vynal floors throughout

Designer kitchen with island & shelves

New cabinets throughout

Tenant pays electric only

Large 4 car parking in rear with custom patio

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2729-nw-21st-st-oklahoma-city-ok/314685

Property Id 314685



(RLNE5938068)