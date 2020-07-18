Amenities
Available 08/01/20 brand new duplex in crestwood addition, beautiful - Property Id: 314685
Beautiful duplex in highly desirable Crest wood, Cleveland schools, major interior/exterior remodel, everything is new appliances, LG refrigerator, LG dishwasher, LG oven & microwave, new full size Samsung washer/dryer
New granite
New electric service, completely rewired
Highly energy efficient-foamed
65" big screen Samsung TV included in unit
High speed internet included
New bathrooms, fixtures, showers & tubs, new central hvac, new windows & doors throughout
New plank high end vynal floors throughout
Designer kitchen with island & shelves
New cabinets throughout
Tenant pays electric only
Large 4 car parking in rear with custom patio
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2729-nw-21st-st-oklahoma-city-ok/314685
