Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

LARGE TWO 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT. Great Location, Very Convenient, Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Easy Access to Downtown. 2 Bedrooms with Large Walk in Closets. Huge Open Living Area with Fireplace and Tons of Natural Light. Study with Wet Bat and Large Storage Closet. Formal Dining Area. Kitchen includes refrigerator and has pantry. Washer and Dryer are available if needed. Private Courtyard with Covered Patio. 2 Car attached Garage!