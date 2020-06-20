2315 NW 26th Street

Amenities

Charming Historic Home Available Now in the coveted Shepard Historic District!!! - Historic charm at it's finest & with the most amazing back yard!!! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom historic home is now available & move-in ready, in the Cashion Place Addition / Shepard Historic District! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.3! Close to the interstate, close to the Plaza District, not too far from Midtown & Downtown Okc...close to pretty much EVERYTHING!!! From the well-manicured front yard with a great covered front porch to the absolutely gorgeous, freshly refinished original wood floors throughout...and from the nice spacious living area with mock fireplace, formal dining room or second living area & a great kitchen w/ a smaller informal dining area, to the unbelievably-amazing back yard, with nice, large deck/patio, flowerbeds galore & even koi ponds, fountains & gazebo, this property is one of a kind & will not last long!!! This home also features the very cool & well-kept historic bathroom, with pink & green tile & an awesome bright red hallway! Refrigerator is provided & there are hookups in the informal dining area for a washer/dryer. Long driveway leads to detached garage/shop building in the back, with gate entry to access the back yard. ***Tenant responsible for all lawn maintenance, to include flowerbeds, lawn fountains, koi pond, etc.*** FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.3! Small house-trained pet possibly allowed, with owner's prior approval & a $300 half-refundable pet deposit & an additional $20 per pet, per month. Tenant is responsible for all general maintenance, all lawn maintenance and all utilities. No Smoking Allowed Inside Property. Applicants must have clean rental history (no evictions). Manager also checks credit and criminal history.



