Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2315 NW 26th Street

2315 Northwest 26th Street · (405) 444-8383
Location

2315 Northwest 26th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Shepherd Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2315 NW 26th Street · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1329 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Historic Home Available Now in the coveted Shepard Historic District!!! - Historic charm at it's finest & with the most amazing back yard!!! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom historic home is now available & move-in ready, in the Cashion Place Addition / Shepard Historic District! FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.3! Close to the interstate, close to the Plaza District, not too far from Midtown & Downtown Okc...close to pretty much EVERYTHING!!! From the well-manicured front yard with a great covered front porch to the absolutely gorgeous, freshly refinished original wood floors throughout...and from the nice spacious living area with mock fireplace, formal dining room or second living area & a great kitchen w/ a smaller informal dining area, to the unbelievably-amazing back yard, with nice, large deck/patio, flowerbeds galore & even koi ponds, fountains & gazebo, this property is one of a kind & will not last long!!! This home also features the very cool & well-kept historic bathroom, with pink & green tile & an awesome bright red hallway! Refrigerator is provided & there are hookups in the informal dining area for a washer/dryer. Long driveway leads to detached garage/shop building in the back, with gate entry to access the back yard. ***Tenant responsible for all lawn maintenance, to include flowerbeds, lawn fountains, koi pond, etc.*** FOR SHOWINGS CALL 4.0.5-4.4.4-8.3.8.3! Small house-trained pet possibly allowed, with owner's prior approval & a $300 half-refundable pet deposit & an additional $20 per pet, per month. Tenant is responsible for all general maintenance, all lawn maintenance and all utilities. No Smoking Allowed Inside Property. Applicants must have clean rental history (no evictions). Manager also checks credit and criminal history.

(RLNE5809976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2315 NW 26th Street have any available units?
2315 NW 26th Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2315 NW 26th Street have?
Some of 2315 NW 26th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2315 NW 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2315 NW 26th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2315 NW 26th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2315 NW 26th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2315 NW 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2315 NW 26th Street does offer parking.
Does 2315 NW 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2315 NW 26th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2315 NW 26th Street have a pool?
No, 2315 NW 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2315 NW 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 2315 NW 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2315 NW 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2315 NW 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
