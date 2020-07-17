All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 2102 Southeast 12th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
2102 Southeast 12th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

2102 Southeast 12th Street

2102 12th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2102 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73129
Akers Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
1/2 Off 1st Months rent if Approved and Lease signed by 7/8/2020!!
Quaint and newly Painted 2 bedroom house with Central heat and Air, washer/dryer hook ups Original wood floors and a new stove. Located on a quiet street with beautiful mature trees and a small yard and off street parking.
Central Oak and Crooked Oak Schools

$675.00 a month Rent $600 deposit

NOT approved for section 8

Pets allowed with owner approval and a $250 non refundable pet fee per pet. Vicious breeds are not allowed due to insurance restrictions.
$25/mo discount for 2 year leases or longer.

Apply online at LLRentalGroup.com. $35 application fee per adult. Military (active/veteran) app fee is half price.

405-326-7132
Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Microwave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Southeast 12th Street have any available units?
2102 Southeast 12th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Southeast 12th Street have?
Some of 2102 Southeast 12th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Southeast 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Southeast 12th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Southeast 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 Southeast 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2102 Southeast 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Southeast 12th Street offers parking.
Does 2102 Southeast 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Southeast 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Southeast 12th Street have a pool?
No, 2102 Southeast 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Southeast 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 2102 Southeast 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Southeast 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 Southeast 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Quail Ridge
2609 Featherstone Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Deep Deuce at Bricktown
314 NE 2nd St
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Indigo Apartment Homes
12701 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
The Metropolitan
800 N. Oklahoma Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Vintage at 50th
3235 NW 50th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73112

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolsOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OK
Shawnee, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
The Greens
Heritage Hills East

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers