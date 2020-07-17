2102 Southeast 12th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

1/2 Off 1st Months rent if Approved and Lease signed by 7/8/2020!!

Quaint and newly Painted 2 bedroom house with Central heat and Air, washer/dryer hook ups Original wood floors and a new stove. Located on a quiet street with beautiful mature trees and a small yard and off street parking.

Central Oak and Crooked Oak Schools



$675.00 a month Rent $600 deposit



NOT approved for section 8



Pets allowed with owner approval and a $250 non refundable pet fee per pet. Vicious breeds are not allowed due to insurance restrictions.

$25/mo discount for 2 year leases or longer.



Apply online at LLRentalGroup.com. $35 application fee per adult. Military (active/veteran) app fee is half price.



405-326-7132

