2102 Southeast 12th Street

Amenities
1/2 Off 1st Months rent if Approved and Lease signed by 7/8/2020!!
Quaint and newly Painted 2 bedroom house with Central heat and Air, washer/dryer hook ups Original wood floors and a new stove. Located on a quiet street with beautiful mature trees and a small yard and off street parking.
Central Oak and Crooked Oak Schools
$675.00 a month Rent $600 deposit
NOT approved for section 8
Pets allowed with owner approval and a $250 non refundable pet fee per pet. Vicious breeds are not allowed due to insurance restrictions.
$25/mo discount for 2 year leases or longer.
Apply online at LLRentalGroup.com. $35 application fee per adult. Military (active/veteran) app fee is half price.
405-326-7132
Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Microwave