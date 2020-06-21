Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room dog park fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Welcome to 210 Russell M Perry Avenue! This exquisite Aldridge plan features Double Master Suites and over 1,800 square feet of beauty. Exterior is comprised of upscale stone and beautiful brick. As you enter, you will be greeted by the charming foyer that opens to the great room. This home is an entertainers dream with a fabulous open floor plan! The kitchen is first class and professional in nature with KitchenAid Architect II Series stainless appliances, gorgeous custom hardwood cabinets and incredible granite countertops. Junior office and attached 2 car garage! Zoned Geothermal HVAC means low electric bills for the resident. Owner provides Landscaping & Irrigation, Natural Gas, Basic Cable & High Speed Internet, and access to the Townhall which includes a Resort Style Pool, Hot Tub, BBQ & Fire Pit area, Great Room & Kitchen, Conference Rooms, Gym, and Dog Park. This is your opportunity to make The Hill your home!