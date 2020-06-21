All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 210 Russell M Perry Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
210 Russell M Perry Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:23 AM

210 Russell M Perry Avenue

210 North Russel M. Perry Avenue · (405) 613-5303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Downtown Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

210 North Russel M. Perry Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
Downtown Oklahoma City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Welcome to 210 Russell M Perry Avenue! This exquisite Aldridge plan features Double Master Suites and over 1,800 square feet of beauty. Exterior is comprised of upscale stone and beautiful brick. As you enter, you will be greeted by the charming foyer that opens to the great room. This home is an entertainers dream with a fabulous open floor plan! The kitchen is first class and professional in nature with KitchenAid Architect II Series stainless appliances, gorgeous custom hardwood cabinets and incredible granite countertops. Junior office and attached 2 car garage! Zoned Geothermal HVAC means low electric bills for the resident. Owner provides Landscaping & Irrigation, Natural Gas, Basic Cable & High Speed Internet, and access to the Townhall which includes a Resort Style Pool, Hot Tub, BBQ & Fire Pit area, Great Room & Kitchen, Conference Rooms, Gym, and Dog Park. This is your opportunity to make The Hill your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Russell M Perry Avenue have any available units?
210 Russell M Perry Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Russell M Perry Avenue have?
Some of 210 Russell M Perry Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Russell M Perry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
210 Russell M Perry Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Russell M Perry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Russell M Perry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 210 Russell M Perry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 210 Russell M Perry Avenue does offer parking.
Does 210 Russell M Perry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Russell M Perry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Russell M Perry Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 210 Russell M Perry Avenue has a pool.
Does 210 Russell M Perry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 210 Russell M Perry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Russell M Perry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Russell M Perry Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 210 Russell M Perry Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73170
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
West Village
835 West Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73013
Liberty Pointe
6600 SE 74th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73135
Ashley Park
2600 W I 240 Service Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Steelyard Apartments
505 E Sheridan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73104

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity