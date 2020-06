Amenities

12,000 sqft available of 27,000 sqft Concrete Tilt Warehouse. Can be split into (2) 6,000 sqft spaces. 12'x12' Grade Level Doors on East Side, 10'x 10' Dock level doors on West Side. Site is conveniently located north of Memorial Road off of NW 142nd St and Santa Fe Avenue across from Ben E. Keith Foods, near Jasco Products and Nestle Purina Foods. Rent rate negotiable from $7.50+/sqft NNN depending upon tenant, sqft, build-out, lease term, etc.