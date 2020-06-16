All apartments in Oklahoma City
19804 Serenade Way
19804 Serenade Way

19804 Serenade Way · (405) 463-0040
Location

19804 Serenade Way, Oklahoma City, OK 73012
N.W. Oklahoma County

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19804 Serenade Way · Avail. Jul 1

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
19804 Serenade Way Available 07/01/20 Exquisite Home with Open Floorplan & Storm Shelter!! -
Wonderful layout in this 1364 ft home. Front door opens to an expansive living room that will wow all your guests. Continue to impress all friends and family in the gorgeous kitchen boasting granite counter tops, custom cabinets and a travertine back splash. How about having too much closet space?! Well this home has HUGE walk-in closets in ALL 3 bedrooms! Natural light makes this house amazing from the plethora of large windows. High ceilings throughout .You have an in ground, garage storm shelter when hiding from our Oklahoma Storms. An enormous wood privacy fenced in back yard will be the place for the kids or your next gathering. Great neighborhood amenities include community pool, community playground and clubhouse.

Call/ text TODAY for more information!!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text or call for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing on or after 07/01/2020

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE2115148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

