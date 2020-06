Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

**RENT SPECIAL - SEE AD**AVAILABLE NOW** 2 Bed/1 Bath Home Near OCU! - **RENT SPECIAL** $200 OFF FOR THE FIRST 2 MONTHS ($775 FOR THE FIRST 2 MONTHS AND THEN $975 THEREAFTER)



This freshly painted 2 Bed/1 Bath home is just walking distance to OCU, NW 23rd Street and many restaurants.This home offers hard surface flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, large backyard with detached garage.



Bedroom: 2

Bathroom: 1

Garage: One Car Detached

Square Feet: 944



*FEES*

Application Fee: $45 per applicant

Rent: $775.00*

Deposit: $975.00



*PETS*

Pet-Friendly: Yes

Pet Fee: $250.00 per pet non-refundable

Pet Rent: $20 per pet/per month



*SCHOOLS*

Gatewood Elementary School

Taft Middle School

Northwest Classen High School



Section 8 Not Accepted



**CALL or TEXT 405-832-0147 FOR MORE INFO**



(RLNE5653755)