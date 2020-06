Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Location! Location! Location! - This lovely 3 story home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and is located in The Wheeler District which is OKC's only urban neighborhood with all new construction within walking distance of the Ferris Wheel and the Oklahoma River. This home's spacious floor plan and open staircase entry combine to create a house full of natural light and intentional design detail. Kitchen is detailed with all new stainless steel appliances for your use, and washer/dryer is also available for you to use. HOA mows the front yard and you will be responsible for the small back yard. Detached 2 car garage for your cars. Absolutely a no pet home. Owner is highly allergic.



