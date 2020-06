Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For Lease In the plaza district. Nice and charming historic duplex with two bedrooms. Lower level. Updated kitchen with appliances. Would floors throughout, big front porch, private parking in the rear, one car garage or for storage. Available June 1. One block to the plaza district