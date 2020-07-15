All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 PM

1744 Northwest 17th Street

1744 NW 17th St · No Longer Available
Location

1744 NW 17th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Gatewood UCD

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
The Plaza Apartments are in the Gatewood Historic District of OKC, OK. This thriving community of historic single and multi-family homes are nestled in the hipster mecca of the 16th Street Plaza District. The area is pedestrian-friendly and one of Oklahoma City’s premier business and entertainment districts. You will find great locally-owned businesses including restaurants, eclectic boutiques, and outstanding entertainment. Downstairs, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit features living area, kitchen, and breakfast nook. All electric with central heat and air. The kitchen has been remodeled and offers beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and a built-in microwave. The remodeled bathroom has a walk-in shower. There are laminate floors throughout for easy clean up and the convenience of free laundry facility on-site, off-street parking, PLUS secured entry doors. Affordable living in a much-desired area. Call 405-605-6445 to schedule a viewing; OR self tour using Rently Technology! Nearby: Oklahoma City University, Walmart, SSM St Anthony Hospital

Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 Northwest 17th Street have any available units?
1744 Northwest 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1744 Northwest 17th Street have?
Some of 1744 Northwest 17th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 Northwest 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1744 Northwest 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 Northwest 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1744 Northwest 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1744 Northwest 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1744 Northwest 17th Street offers parking.
Does 1744 Northwest 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1744 Northwest 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 Northwest 17th Street have a pool?
No, 1744 Northwest 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1744 Northwest 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 1744 Northwest 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 Northwest 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1744 Northwest 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
