1744 Northwest 17th Street

Amenities
The Plaza Apartments are in the Gatewood Historic District of OKC, OK. This thriving community of historic single and multi-family homes are nestled in the hipster mecca of the 16th Street Plaza District. The area is pedestrian-friendly and one of Oklahoma City’s premier business and entertainment districts. You will find great locally-owned businesses including restaurants, eclectic boutiques, and outstanding entertainment. Downstairs, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit features living area, kitchen, and breakfast nook. All electric with central heat and air. The kitchen has been remodeled and offers beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and a built-in microwave. The remodeled bathroom has a walk-in shower. There are laminate floors throughout for easy clean up and the convenience of free laundry facility on-site, off-street parking, PLUS secured entry doors. Affordable living in a much-desired area. Call 405-605-6445 to schedule a viewing; OR self tour using Rently Technology! Nearby: Oklahoma City University, Walmart, SSM St Anthony Hospital
Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.