1744 Northwest 17th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

The Plaza Apartments are in the Gatewood Historic District of OKC, OK. This thriving community of historic single and multi-family homes are nestled in the hipster mecca of the 16th Street Plaza District. The area is pedestrian-friendly and one of Oklahoma City’s premier business and entertainment districts. You will find great locally-owned businesses including restaurants, eclectic boutiques, and outstanding entertainment. Downstairs, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit features living area, kitchen, and breakfast nook. All electric with central heat and air. The kitchen has been remodeled and offers beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher, and a built-in microwave. The remodeled bathroom has a walk-in shower. There are laminate floors throughout for easy clean up and the convenience of free laundry facility on-site, off-street parking, PLUS secured entry doors. Affordable living in a much-desired area. Call 405-605-6445 to schedule a viewing; OR self tour using Rently Technology! Nearby: Oklahoma City University, Walmart, SSM St Anthony Hospital



Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.