1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner

Amenities

on-site laundry gym microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

Rare availability to lease historical property with prime location that distinctively sets this building apart. The wondrous facility is mere minutes from downtown with easy access to major highways. Strong demographics and dense commercial and residential communities surround this property which provides a spectacular venue for entertaining, education the youth as a charter school or daycare or simply serving as a tranquil place of business. This one of a kind commercial lease has unlimited possibilities for your next adventure. A magnificent 14,000 square feet and 10 acres of unlimited potential which includes a High Tunnel Greenhouse, (30 X 96), a commercial kitchen situated perfectly within the facility to aid in your adventures, exercise room, eight restrooms, safe room,

gymnasium and laundry room, make this property adaptable to anyone's ideas. Don't miss out on an exceptional opportunity. Call for an appointment today.