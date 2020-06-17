All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner

1701 North Martin Luther King Jr Avenue · (405) 659-5641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1701 North Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73111
Ross Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 8 Bath · 14000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
Rare availability to lease historical property with prime location that distinctively sets this building apart. The wondrous facility is mere minutes from downtown with easy access to major highways. Strong demographics and dense commercial and residential communities surround this property which provides a spectacular venue for entertaining, education the youth as a charter school or daycare or simply serving as a tranquil place of business. This one of a kind commercial lease has unlimited possibilities for your next adventure. A magnificent 14,000 square feet and 10 acres of unlimited potential which includes a High Tunnel Greenhouse, (30 X 96), a commercial kitchen situated perfectly within the facility to aid in your adventures, exercise room, eight restrooms, safe room,
gymnasium and laundry room, make this property adaptable to anyone's ideas. Don't miss out on an exceptional opportunity. Call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner have any available units?
1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner have?
Some of 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner's amenities include on-site laundry, gym, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner currently offering any rent specials?
1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner pet-friendly?
No, 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner offer parking?
No, 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner does not offer parking.
Does 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner have a pool?
No, 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner does not have a pool.
Does 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner have accessible units?
No, 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1701 N MARTIN LUTHER KING Corner?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Quail Run
3264 W Memorial Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
Lift
801 NW 10th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73106
The Aberdeen
125 Northwest 15th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73128
Eagle Crest Apartments
10400 N Council Rd
Oklahoma City, OK 73162

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity