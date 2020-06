Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Looking for true 4 bedroom home in Deer Creek Schools? This is it! There's an open kitchen with eat around island with a walk in pantry and dining area open to the living room with wood burning fireplace. The private master suite has dual vanities, walk in closet and over sized shower. The secondary bedrooms all have bathroom access. The backyard features a covered patio and plenty of privacy. Unbelievable value for a new home in gated Princeton Parke!