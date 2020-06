Amenities

This new home located in gated Princeton Parke features 4 true bedrooms PLUS a flex room that could easily be used as a study or a bonus room. Amazing features in this home wood look tile throughout and a light feel providing plenty of natural light! The kitchen is perfect for entertaining with a walk in pantry, island and bar eating space all open the to the dining and living are. The living room is oversized and had access to the covered patio. The master suite features dual vanities, soaker tub, large shower and walk in closet. The secondary bedrooms are located near the additional bathroom featuring dual vanities. Run don't walk to this amazing new home!