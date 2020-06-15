All apartments in Oklahoma City
16612 Hardwood Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:44 AM

16612 Hardwood Place

16612 Hardwood Place · (405) 510-0751
Location

16612 Hardwood Place, Oklahoma City, OK 73012

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1879 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1879 Sq. Ft.
Beautiful home with granite counter-tops! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 3-Car Garage. Kitchen has pantry, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances including a built-in microwave, electric range and dishwasher. Utility room with lots of storage and ironing board. Large master bedroom with amazing walk-in closet, double vanities, separate shower and whirlpool tub. Covered porch and patio. Neighborhood pool and park. Edmond Public Schools - Angie Debo Elementary / Summit Middle School / Santa Fe High School.
1879 Sq.Ft.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16612 Hardwood Place have any available units?
16612 Hardwood Place has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 16612 Hardwood Place have?
Some of 16612 Hardwood Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16612 Hardwood Place currently offering any rent specials?
16612 Hardwood Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16612 Hardwood Place pet-friendly?
No, 16612 Hardwood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 16612 Hardwood Place offer parking?
Yes, 16612 Hardwood Place does offer parking.
Does 16612 Hardwood Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16612 Hardwood Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16612 Hardwood Place have a pool?
Yes, 16612 Hardwood Place has a pool.
Does 16612 Hardwood Place have accessible units?
No, 16612 Hardwood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16612 Hardwood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16612 Hardwood Place has units with dishwashers.
