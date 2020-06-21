Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

1621 NW 18th St Available 07/13/20 Newly Remolded Home Moments Away From The Plaza District!!! - Newly Remolded Home Moments Away From The Plaza District!!!



Location! Location! Location! This beautiful Newly Remolded 3 bed, 2 bath offers unparalleled craftsmanship. Step into the spacious living room that opens up to the urban style kitchen, with granite countertops, a large custom island & plenty of space to host gatherings. The master has hardwood flooring & a private bath with custom tiles in the shower. Each additional bedroom has carpet & nice size closets. The home sits on 2 Full lots with plenty of space for parking with New HVAC, hot water tank, windows, appliances, roof, and much more.



No Smoking!



Additional Pet Fees Apply!



