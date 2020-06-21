All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1621 NW 18th St

1621 Northwest 18th Street · (405) 463-0040 ext. 107
Location

1621 Northwest 18th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Gatewood UCD

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1621 NW 18th St · Avail. Jul 13

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
1621 NW 18th St Available 07/13/20 Newly Remolded Home Moments Away From The Plaza District!!! - Newly Remolded Home Moments Away From The Plaza District!!!

Location! Location! Location! This beautiful Newly Remolded 3 bed, 2 bath offers unparalleled craftsmanship. Step into the spacious living room that opens up to the urban style kitchen, with granite countertops, a large custom island & plenty of space to host gatherings. The master has hardwood flooring & a private bath with custom tiles in the shower. Each additional bedroom has carpet & nice size closets. The home sits on 2 Full lots with plenty of space for parking with New HVAC, hot water tank, windows, appliances, roof, and much more.

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing!!!!

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE5851928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

