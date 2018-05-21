15900 Royal Crest Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 3 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with study that could be used as 4th bedroom. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Beautiful kitchen with large center island and granite countertops. Master bath en suite has double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Hall Tree bench as you walk in from the garage. Storm shelter. All appliances stay including TV in Master bedroom. 1 year lease minimum. Property owner does not allow pets. Neighborhood Pool and Playground. Available immediately! $30 non-refundable application fee per applicant. $2250 deposit. Make an appointment today to see!