All apartments in Oklahoma City
Find more places like 15900 Royal Crest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oklahoma City, OK
/
15900 Royal Crest Lane
Last updated May 16 2020 at 3:54 AM

15900 Royal Crest Lane

15900 Royal Crest Lane · (405) 850-9503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oklahoma City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15900 Royal Crest Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2301 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 car garage, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with study that could be used as 4th bedroom. Open floor plan perfect for entertaining! Beautiful kitchen with large center island and granite countertops. Master bath en suite has double sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Hall Tree bench as you walk in from the garage. Storm shelter. All appliances stay including TV in Master bedroom. 1 year lease minimum. Property owner does not allow pets. Neighborhood Pool and Playground. Available immediately! $30 non-refundable application fee per applicant. $2250 deposit. Make an appointment today to see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15900 Royal Crest Lane have any available units?
15900 Royal Crest Lane has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 15900 Royal Crest Lane have?
Some of 15900 Royal Crest Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15900 Royal Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15900 Royal Crest Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15900 Royal Crest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15900 Royal Crest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15900 Royal Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15900 Royal Crest Lane does offer parking.
Does 15900 Royal Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15900 Royal Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15900 Royal Crest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15900 Royal Crest Lane has a pool.
Does 15900 Royal Crest Lane have accessible units?
No, 15900 Royal Crest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15900 Royal Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15900 Royal Crest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15900 Royal Crest Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brookwood Village
9401 S Shartel Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd
Oklahoma City, OK 73142
City Heights South
717 Santa Rosa Drive
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
The Edge at Midtown
1325 N Walker Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73103
City Heights at Medical Center
5528 North Portland Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Almonte
5901 S May Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73119

Similar Pages

Oklahoma City 1 BedroomsOklahoma City 2 Bedrooms
Oklahoma City Apartments with PoolOklahoma City Dog Friendly Apartments
Oklahoma City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norman, OKEdmond, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OK
Enid, OKDuncan, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Oklahoma CityQuail Creek
Heritage Hills East
N.W. Oklahoma County

Apartments Near Colleges

Mid-America Christian UniversityOklahoma Christian University
Oklahoma City UniversityFrancis Tuttle Technology Center
Metro Technology Centers
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity