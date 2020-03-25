All apartments in Oklahoma City
12613 Whispering Hollow Drive

12613 Whispering Hollow · (405) 722-3636
Location

12613 Whispering Hollow, Oklahoma City, OK 73142
Walnut Creek Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Traditional brick home in an established neighborhood. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has one living area with a beautiful brick fireplace, built in bookcases and a raised ceiling. Kitchen has stove and dishwasher, eating area with windows for natural light and an inside utility room. Property has fresh paint and nice carpets. The back yard has a covered patio and mature trees for a shady fenced in back yard. Desired Putnam City Schools. Close to Major Highways, shopping, restaurants and other amenities. Owner is a licensed real estate broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12613 Whispering Hollow Drive have any available units?
12613 Whispering Hollow Drive has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12613 Whispering Hollow Drive have?
Some of 12613 Whispering Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12613 Whispering Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12613 Whispering Hollow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12613 Whispering Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12613 Whispering Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oklahoma City.
Does 12613 Whispering Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 12613 Whispering Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12613 Whispering Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12613 Whispering Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12613 Whispering Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 12613 Whispering Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12613 Whispering Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 12613 Whispering Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12613 Whispering Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12613 Whispering Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
