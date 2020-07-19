Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

12337 Cedar Springs Lane, Oklahoma City, 73120

Rent is $1,100/month, Min 12 month lease, $1,100 Security Deposit

1,530 sq ft

3 Bedrooms

2 bathrooms



Kitchen has refrigerator, electric oven, and stainless dishwasher

2 car garage with automatic opener

Inside washer / dryer hookup

Fireplace

Wet bar

Large Walk-in closets in all 3 bedrooms, lots of storage

Central heat and air

Security system

Fenced backyard

Neutral paint colors

Mowing is paid for by the landlord, tenant pays all other bills

Dogs under 25 pounds with $250 non refundable pet deposit



***Available August 1st 2020***



Private and quite street located a few blocks from Quail Creek Golf and Country Club with easy access to Kilpatrick Turnpike and Hefner Parkway.

Email now to setup showing!

Jordansmith3736@gmail.com