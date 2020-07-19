All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 18 2020 at 4:41 AM

12337 Cedar Springs Lane

12337 Cedar Springs Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12337 Cedar Springs Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
Quail Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
12337 Cedar Springs Lane, Oklahoma City, 73120
Rent is $1,100/month, Min 12 month lease, $1,100 Security Deposit
1,530 sq ft
3 Bedrooms
2 bathrooms

Kitchen has refrigerator, electric oven, and stainless dishwasher
2 car garage with automatic opener
Inside washer / dryer hookup
Fireplace
Wet bar
Large Walk-in closets in all 3 bedrooms, lots of storage
Central heat and air
Security system
Fenced backyard
Neutral paint colors
Mowing is paid for by the landlord, tenant pays all other bills
Dogs under 25 pounds with $250 non refundable pet deposit

***Available August 1st 2020***

Private and quite street located a few blocks from Quail Creek Golf and Country Club with easy access to Kilpatrick Turnpike and Hefner Parkway.
Email now to setup showing!
Jordansmith3736@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12337 Cedar Springs Lane have any available units?
12337 Cedar Springs Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12337 Cedar Springs Lane have?
Some of 12337 Cedar Springs Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12337 Cedar Springs Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12337 Cedar Springs Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12337 Cedar Springs Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12337 Cedar Springs Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12337 Cedar Springs Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12337 Cedar Springs Lane offers parking.
Does 12337 Cedar Springs Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12337 Cedar Springs Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12337 Cedar Springs Lane have a pool?
No, 12337 Cedar Springs Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12337 Cedar Springs Lane have accessible units?
No, 12337 Cedar Springs Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12337 Cedar Springs Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12337 Cedar Springs Lane has units with dishwashers.
