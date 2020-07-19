Amenities
12337 Cedar Springs Lane, Oklahoma City, 73120
Rent is $1,100/month, Min 12 month lease, $1,100 Security Deposit
1,530 sq ft
3 Bedrooms
2 bathrooms
Kitchen has refrigerator, electric oven, and stainless dishwasher
2 car garage with automatic opener
Inside washer / dryer hookup
Fireplace
Wet bar
Large Walk-in closets in all 3 bedrooms, lots of storage
Central heat and air
Security system
Fenced backyard
Neutral paint colors
Mowing is paid for by the landlord, tenant pays all other bills
Dogs under 25 pounds with $250 non refundable pet deposit
***Available August 1st 2020***
Private and quite street located a few blocks from Quail Creek Golf and Country Club with easy access to Kilpatrick Turnpike and Hefner Parkway.
Jordansmith3736@gmail.com