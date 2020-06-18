All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

12203 Buckingham Lane

12203 Buckingham Court · (405) 919-0460
Location

12203 Buckingham Court, Oklahoma City, OK 73099
Surrey Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12203 Buckingham Lane · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1509 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX FOR LEASE IN YUKON !! - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM DUPLEX FOR LEASE IN YUKON !!

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Duplex in Surrey Hills West s available for lease and features the following amenities:

Built in 2013
1,540 Square Feet
2 Story
Fireplace
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Room
Decorative Lighting
Central Heat and Air
Carpet and Tile
Walk in Closets
Lots of Storage Space
Fenced Yard
Great Neighborhood
Yukon Schools

....................... and much, much more !!

Rent: $ 1,200
Deposit: $ 1,200

Pet Policy: Pets are allowed with some restrictions. $ 300 per pet deposit.

Section 8: Not Accepted.

Mustang Road & NW 122nd Street, West to Buckingham Lane, South to property.

Please call Jessica at 405-928-8411 today for your private showing!

www.energypmokc.com

(RLNE3957495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12203 Buckingham Lane have any available units?
12203 Buckingham Lane has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12203 Buckingham Lane have?
Some of 12203 Buckingham Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12203 Buckingham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12203 Buckingham Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12203 Buckingham Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12203 Buckingham Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12203 Buckingham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12203 Buckingham Lane does offer parking.
Does 12203 Buckingham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12203 Buckingham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12203 Buckingham Lane have a pool?
No, 12203 Buckingham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12203 Buckingham Lane have accessible units?
No, 12203 Buckingham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12203 Buckingham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12203 Buckingham Lane has units with dishwashers.
