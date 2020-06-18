12203 Buckingham Lane

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Duplex in Surrey Hills West s available for lease and features the following amenities:
Built in 2013
1,540 Square Feet
2 Story
Fireplace
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Room
Decorative Lighting
Central Heat and Air
Carpet and Tile
Walk in Closets
Lots of Storage Space
Fenced Yard
Great Neighborhood
Yukon Schools
....................... and much, much more !!
Rent: $ 1,200
Deposit: $ 1,200
Pet Policy: Pets are allowed with some restrictions. $ 300 per pet deposit.
Section 8: Not Accepted.
Mustang Road & NW 122nd Street, West to Buckingham Lane, South to property.
Please call Jessica at 405-928-8411 today for your private showing!
www.energypmokc.com
(RLNE3957495)