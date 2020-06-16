All apartments in Oklahoma City
1217 N Blackwelder Avenue.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:02 AM

1217 N Blackwelder Avenue

1217 North Blackwelder Avenue · (405) 822-6917
Location

1217 North Blackwelder Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Classen-Ten-Penn

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Native Land apartments renovated in 2018!
One bedroom One Bath w/an Office or Flex Space! Walkable/bike-able to the Plaza District and minutes to Midtown/Uptown and Downtown. dogs under 20lbs welcome with pet fee.
AMENITIES; Granite counter tops, wood floors, stainless steel or sleek black appliances, builtin microwave and tiled tub/shower, and washer dryer in apartment. Modern paint colors throughout. INCLUDED Wifi (until march 2021) and water/trash removal.
Ask about our other available apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1217 N Blackwelder Avenue have any available units?
1217 N Blackwelder Avenue has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 N Blackwelder Avenue have?
Some of 1217 N Blackwelder Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 N Blackwelder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1217 N Blackwelder Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 N Blackwelder Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 N Blackwelder Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1217 N Blackwelder Avenue offer parking?
No, 1217 N Blackwelder Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1217 N Blackwelder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 N Blackwelder Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 N Blackwelder Avenue have a pool?
No, 1217 N Blackwelder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1217 N Blackwelder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1217 N Blackwelder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 N Blackwelder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 N Blackwelder Avenue has units with dishwashers.

