1217 N Blackwelder Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Native Land apartments renovated in 2018!

One bedroom One Bath w/an Office or Flex Space! Walkable/bike-able to the Plaza District and minutes to Midtown/Uptown and Downtown. dogs under 20lbs welcome with pet fee.

AMENITIES; Granite counter tops, wood floors, stainless steel or sleek black appliances, builtin microwave and tiled tub/shower, and washer dryer in apartment. Modern paint colors throughout. INCLUDED Wifi (until march 2021) and water/trash removal.

Ask about our other available apartments.