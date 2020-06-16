1217 N Blackwelder Avenue.

Amenities
Native Land apartments renovated in 2018!
One bedroom One Bath w/an Office or Flex Space! Walkable/bike-able to the Plaza District and minutes to Midtown/Uptown and Downtown. dogs under 20lbs welcome with pet fee.
AMENITIES; Granite counter tops, wood floors, stainless steel or sleek black appliances, builtin microwave and tiled tub/shower, and washer dryer in apartment. Modern paint colors throughout. INCLUDED Wifi (until march 2021) and water/trash removal.
Ask about our other available apartments.