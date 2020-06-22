11313 Northwest 7th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MOVE IN READY JUNE 15th! Superb 4 bed + Upstairs Bonus is exactly what you've been looking for! With its wood floors & gas fireplace the large living room is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features large walk-in pantry, ample cabinet space, gas stove & stainless appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Master suite includes vaulted ceiling, Jacuzzi tub & separate shower and large walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find a large Bonus room with a half bath. Home includes a large covered patio, fenced back yard, 3 car garage & easy access to I-40. Pets are case by case with additional $300 pet FEE per pet. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS. Photos from previous vacancy. Owner prefers longer than a one year lease. **DISCLAIMER: NO basement at this property.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.