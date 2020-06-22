All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 19 2020 at 12:56 AM

11313 Northwest 7th Street

11313 Northwest 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11313 Northwest 7th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY JUNE 15th! Superb 4 bed + Upstairs Bonus is exactly what you've been looking for! With its wood floors & gas fireplace the large living room is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features large walk-in pantry, ample cabinet space, gas stove & stainless appliances, granite countertops and breakfast bar. Master suite includes vaulted ceiling, Jacuzzi tub & separate shower and large walk-in closet. Upstairs you will find a large Bonus room with a half bath. Home includes a large covered patio, fenced back yard, 3 car garage & easy access to I-40. Pets are case by case with additional $300 pet FEE per pet. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS. Photos from previous vacancy. Owner prefers longer than a one year lease. **DISCLAIMER: NO basement at this property.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11313 Northwest 7th Street have any available units?
11313 Northwest 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oklahoma City, OK.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11313 Northwest 7th Street have?
Some of 11313 Northwest 7th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11313 Northwest 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11313 Northwest 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11313 Northwest 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11313 Northwest 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 11313 Northwest 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11313 Northwest 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 11313 Northwest 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11313 Northwest 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11313 Northwest 7th Street have a pool?
No, 11313 Northwest 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11313 Northwest 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 11313 Northwest 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11313 Northwest 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11313 Northwest 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
