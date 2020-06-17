All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:29 PM

1129 SW 35th

1129 Southwest 35th Street · (405) 463-0040
Location

1129 Southwest 35th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73109
Heronville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1129 SW 35th · Avail. now

$699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely 2 Bed Home In Convenient Location!!! - Lovely 2 Bed Home In Convenient Location!!!

Great home with nice living area and spacious kitchen with oven, stove. Washer/Dryer hook ups. Fenced back yard.

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing.

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE4089637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 SW 35th have any available units?
1129 SW 35th has a unit available for $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1129 SW 35th have?
Some of 1129 SW 35th's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1129 SW 35th currently offering any rent specials?
1129 SW 35th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 SW 35th pet-friendly?
Yes, 1129 SW 35th is pet friendly.
Does 1129 SW 35th offer parking?
No, 1129 SW 35th does not offer parking.
Does 1129 SW 35th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1129 SW 35th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 SW 35th have a pool?
No, 1129 SW 35th does not have a pool.
Does 1129 SW 35th have accessible units?
No, 1129 SW 35th does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 SW 35th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1129 SW 35th does not have units with dishwashers.
