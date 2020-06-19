All apartments in Oklahoma City
1115 N Billen Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1115 N Billen Avenue

1115 North Billen Avenue · (405) 293-3193
Location

1115 North Billen Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Youngs-Englewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1115 N Billen Avenue · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Modern Luxury Meets Convenience Near Midtown and Plaza Districts - You'll fall in love with this newly built home and its luxury finishes! Easy access to both I-44 and I-40, minutes away from the Plaza District, Midtown and Downtown OKC.

In this brand new construction home, you'll fall in love with the location as much as the home itself. Easy access to both I-44 and I-40, minutes away from the Plaza District, Midtown and Downtown OKC! Granite countertops with modern lighting choices, ceiling fans and custom finishes throughout the home!

This split level townhome has vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level and brand new carpeting upstairs. The main level features an open floor plan with your custom kitchen overlooking an oversized living room and backyard outdoor space. A half bathroom is perfectly tucked between the kitchen and garage, for guests and personal convenience!

Upstairs are two massive matching master suites, each with their own attached bathroom and impressive walk in closet spaces. Every inch in the floorpan is maximized through fantastic storage solutions and no space is left non-utilized.

The kitchen comes fully furnished with new stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and gas stove/range. Full-size washer and dryer are also included, nestled between both bedrooms in an oversized laundry room with built-in storage and sliding barn door.

Lawn requires minimal maintenance, making it an ideal location to entertain or enjoy the outdoors! Backyard is fully fenced; pets are welcome with prior approval and pet deposit. Security system has also been installed with exterior motion detection lighting. Oversized one car garage with a two car driveway.

Water/sewer/trash is included so you pay only the gas and electric. Home is also energy efficient so you'll save with reduced utility bills.

For additional information or to set up a private showing, please call or text Hometown Realty at (405) 293-3193.

(RLNE5743391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 N Billen Avenue have any available units?
1115 N Billen Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 N Billen Avenue have?
Some of 1115 N Billen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 N Billen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1115 N Billen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 N Billen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 N Billen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1115 N Billen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1115 N Billen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1115 N Billen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 N Billen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 N Billen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1115 N Billen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1115 N Billen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1115 N Billen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 N Billen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 N Billen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
