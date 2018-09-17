Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry

10916 SW 32nd Terr Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Single Family Brick Home! - Beautiful Single Family home in Cul-de-sac! Come see this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Brookstone Lakes HOA!



This home has Tile and carpet throughout, Central A/C & Gas Heat with dedicated Laundry room. Equipped with Gas stove and Oven, Refrigerator with Ice maker, Built in Dishwasher and Microwave! Walk in Shower in Master bath and walk in closest with custom shelving. Enjoy a relaxing summer evening on your new Large Patio with Built in Ground Fire pit AND a 4 Camera Surveillance system!! More Pictures coming soon!



No Smoking!



Additional Pet Fees Apply!



