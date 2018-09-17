All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

10916 SW 32nd Terr

10916 SW 32nd Ter · (405) 463-0040
Location

10916 SW 32nd Ter, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10916 SW 32nd Terr · Avail. Jul 1

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
10916 SW 32nd Terr Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Single Family Brick Home! - Beautiful Single Family home in Cul-de-sac! Come see this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Brookstone Lakes HOA!

This home has Tile and carpet throughout, Central A/C & Gas Heat with dedicated Laundry room. Equipped with Gas stove and Oven, Refrigerator with Ice maker, Built in Dishwasher and Microwave! Walk in Shower in Master bath and walk in closest with custom shelving. Enjoy a relaxing summer evening on your new Large Patio with Built in Ground Fire pit AND a 4 Camera Surveillance system!! More Pictures coming soon!

Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing. (When Available)

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE5598591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10916 SW 32nd Terr have any available units?
10916 SW 32nd Terr has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10916 SW 32nd Terr have?
Some of 10916 SW 32nd Terr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10916 SW 32nd Terr currently offering any rent specials?
10916 SW 32nd Terr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10916 SW 32nd Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10916 SW 32nd Terr is pet friendly.
Does 10916 SW 32nd Terr offer parking?
No, 10916 SW 32nd Terr does not offer parking.
Does 10916 SW 32nd Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10916 SW 32nd Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10916 SW 32nd Terr have a pool?
No, 10916 SW 32nd Terr does not have a pool.
Does 10916 SW 32nd Terr have accessible units?
No, 10916 SW 32nd Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 10916 SW 32nd Terr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10916 SW 32nd Terr has units with dishwashers.
