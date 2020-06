Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker range Property Amenities parking garage

No carpet! Laminate flooring that looks like wood in living area and bedrooms. Located at the end of a cul de sac. 3 bedrooms, 1/5 bath, 2 car garage and fenced yard with shed. Gas stove, dishwasher, breakfast bar, hookup for ice maker, and garbage disposal. Pull down attic stairs. Hall closet and linen storage. Master bedroom has window seat. Blinds on windows, storm door on front entry.