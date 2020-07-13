/
pet friendly apartments
125 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in The Village, OK
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1410 Casady Ln
1410 Casady Lane, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home In The Village - Property Id: 310887 This property is available for rent in August! Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location with convenient access to shopping, restaurants, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2232 Andover Court
2232 Andover Court, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2232 Andover Court Available 08/01/20 3 Bed in The Village! Recently Refreshed! - This home is located near May and Britton. Great Location! Pretty wood tile, wood floors and a super layout! Large bedroom in converted garage area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1901 Churchill Way
1901 Churchill Way, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1035 sqft
1901 Churchill Way Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home With 1 Car Garage In The Village - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in The Village. The bedrooms are on one side of the house and open to a small hall that leads to the bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1712 Gladstone Terrace
1712 Northwest Gladstone Terrace, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1672 sqft
1712 Gladstone Terrace Available 08/22/20 Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home In The Village - Located within The Village Boundaries, enjoy the flowing, light and spacious floor-plan with architectural doorways, painted woodwork, warm colors; kitchen
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3040 Lakeside Dr.
3040 Lakeside Drive, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
Cozy home near Lake Hefner in the Village - Located in a quiet neighborhood, this home features new flooring throughout, new lighting, and new hardware. The indoor hot tub is the perfect way to unwind at the end of the day.
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
2724 Ridgeview Drive
2724 Ridgeview Drive, The Village, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1157 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in OKC. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel stove and dishwasher. Don't miss out on this house! Pets are welcome! $250 pet fee per pet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1740 Churchill Way
1740 Churchill Way, The Village, OK
2 Bedrooms
$895
1740 Churchill Way Available 08/01/20 2 Bed in The Village! - This home is located in The Village on N Penn and Britton. Super sweet! Vinyl flooring in living and dining. Kitchen includes refrigerator! All the cute village charm.
Results within 1 mile of The Village
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$555
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Raindance
2201 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$510
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$585
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
867 sqft
Welcome home! As a resident of Raindance, you’ll have access to a range of stunning apartment features and community amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2837 Guilford Lane
2837 Guilford Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
A cute home on .67 acres of land located in the Nichols Hills Suburban. Single pane windows, front storm door, wood floors and inside laundry. It has a large fenced in backyard, covered back patio, a single car garage and storage sheds.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2817 Clermont Place
2817 Clermont Place, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1088 sqft
2817 Clermont Place Available 07/18/20 Quaint And Cute 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home In The Nichols Hills Area - Quaint and cute 2 bedroom 1 bath in the Nichols Hills area. 2 living areas, adorable kitchen and formal dining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Quail Creek
11906 SHADY TRAIL
11906 Shady Trail Lane, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2202 sqft
11906 SHADY TRAIL Available 08/10/20 2 Masters - Lawn Care Provided - 3 bds/3 baths - 2 Story Condo with 3 bedrooms + Office, 3 full baths, formal dining, 2 car garage, 2202 sq. ft. (est.), built in 1984 in Quail Creek Condos.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Britton
808 Northwest 104th Street
808 Northwest 104th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1132 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
1 Unit Available
Western Village-Pied Piper
1201 Northwest 106th Street
1201 Northwest 106th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1544 sqft
This beautiful 4bd-3ba-2ga home in Oklahoma City has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Camelot Estates
2219 NW 117th Street
2219 Northwest 117th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$995
1825 sqft
2219 NW 117th Street Available 08/07/20 Spacious 3 Bed/2.5 Bath - Close to New Chisholm Creek Area - Call Juanita 405.388.5258 to schedule a showing or Juanita@fidelityrei.com for more information. Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1300 NW 111th Street
1300 Northwest 111th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1250 sqft
BRAND NEW 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex With 2 Car Garage - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
Results within 5 miles of The Village
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
9 Units Available
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$894
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at North Penn in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
40 Units Available
Britton Court Yard
City Heights North
8557 Candlewood Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$539
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Heights North in Oklahoma City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
36 Units Available
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$940
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1185 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Quail North
2600 Watemark Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$958
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1680 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool table, shuffleboard and pool. Located close to John Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
The Residence at North Penn Apartments
14520 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$857
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,186
1256 sqft
Eat-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Private laundry. Floor plans have one-, two-, and three-bedrooms. Easy access to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. Community has clubhouse, gym, and pool. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Greens
The Invitational Apartments
3959 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$595
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
908 sqft
Cable-ready homes with spacious closets, private patios, and in-unit laundry. This pet-friendly community has a fully equipped business center, a fitness center, and covered parking for residents. Close to Highway 74.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
The Greens
The Augusta
4001 NW 122nd St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$625
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, high ceilings, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, covered parking, and clubhouse. Only 20 minutes from Will Rogers World Airport.