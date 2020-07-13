/
pet friendly apartments
87 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Guthrie, OK
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
414 N 13th St
414 North 13th Street, Guthrie, OK
3 Bedrooms
$989
968 sqft
Rent to OWN - Guthrie - large lot and remodeled . - Property Id: 300667 Rent to OWN. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring full basement, large lot with a shed and it is newly remodeled interior.
Results within 1 mile of Guthrie
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
449 Saint Claire Drive
449 Saint Claire Dr, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$4,595
Such A DREAM! Basically BRAND NEW! Seven Oaks @ Oak Tree! - This home is located off of Kelly, north of Waterloo, through the monitored security gates at Oak Tree into Seven Oaks. What a dream! Great appeal from arrival.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12426 Hidden Run Road
12426 Hidden Run Road, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1848 sqft
FOR SALE OR LEASE: NEW HOME ON 1/2 OF AN ACRE IN HIDDEN OAKS ADDITION IN EDMOND. - IF YOU ARE PUTTING IN AN APPLICATION, GO TO OUR WEBSITE, HALLMARK PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WEBSITE IS WWW.HALLMARKOK.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7200 Mid Iron Lane
7200 North Mid Iron Way, Logan County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2157 sqft
Available 07/28/20 Nice Single Story Home on .68 Acres in Edmond - Property Id: 308508 Spacious (2157 s.f.) single story home and property (.68 acres) in Oak Tree Estates, a kid friendly yet quiet community in N.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5709 Falkland Terrace
5709 Falkland Ter, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2021 sqft
5709 Falkland Terrace Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Available in East Edmond - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 Shannon Ln
1205 Shannon Lane, Logan County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,199
2046 sqft
1205 Shannon Ln Available 08/01/20 WOW! Peaceful Country Living In Edmond ~ One Of A Kind Large Family Ranch Style Home On Almost 2 Acres!!! - You Absolutely Will Not Want to Miss This Home ~ Quiet & Sophisticated Living In Edmond with Everything
Results within 5 miles of Guthrie
Last updated June 23 at 07:15pm
15 Units Available
Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd, Edmond, OK
1 Bedroom
$570
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kickingbird Hills in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Meadow Lakes
628 Robin Hill Rd
628 Robin Hill Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1140 sqft
628 Robin Hill Rd Available 08/14/20 Beautiful home in Edmond! - Great 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage, in Edmond near 2nd & Kelly! && LESS than 10 minutes away from Meadow Lakes Park! Updated with granite counter-tops in kitchen and baths, laminate
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kingston
812 RICHMOND ROAD
812 Richmond Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
2211 sqft
812 RICHMOND ROAD Available 08/10/20 Spacious home for a Great Price! - This spacious home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with 2 living and 2 car garage is 2211 square feet in the Kingston addition.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4584 Rabbit Run
4584 Rabbit Run, Logan County, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1474 sqft
Pets Negotiable This stunning newly-built home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious living areas, beautiful appliances, a 2-car garage, lots of storage areas, walk in closets and natural lighting.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Steeplechase
2216 Animada Place
2216 Animada Pl, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1772 sqft
Located in the quiet neighborhood of Inspirada, this house features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms that have granite counter tops. The warm wood floors welcome you into an open kitchen and living room that are perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
418 N Oak St
418 N Oak St, Crescent, OK
3 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
418 N Oak St Available 08/14/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Duplex in Crescent! - Comfort living in style!!! Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex near the Frontier Country Historic Center! Kitchen includes stove/oven, dishwasher and Built in~ microwave.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1124 E Campbell
1124 E Campbell St, Edmond, OK
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2105 sqft
Looking for a rental by UCO? Here it is! 5 Bedroom & 3 Bathrooms * (Text Contact Below) - Perfect modern 5 bedroom 3 bedroom house in Edmond next to campus for rent! Downstairs has an open floor plan perfect for multiple people or a large group.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Farmers
213 E Ayers St
213 East Ayers Street, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Currently being remodeled. Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Edmond.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Farmers
217 E Ayers St
217 East Ayers Street, Edmond, OK
6 Bedrooms
$400
1700 sqft
Volleyball court. Seeking ROOMMATES to share this Amazing 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Edmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and laundry in building.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Glendale Acres
2701 Hermoso Circle
2701 Hermoso Cir, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1884 sqft
Newly built rental property in Inspirada, within Centennial Elementary school zone! Wood floors, fireplace and large master suite with extra large walk-in closet. Come see this 3 bedroom/ 2 bath and all it's features.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Chowning Heights
926 Castle Road
926 Castle Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
PICS OF ALL NEW PAINT COMING SOON! Beautiful open concept home available soon in prime Edmond location! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage house is a gem and very close to award winning Edmond schools (Northern Hills, Sequoyah and North)! The
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
6259 NW 177th Circle
6259 NW 177th Cir, Oklahoma County, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1701 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath New Construction Edmond Home! *Deer Creek Schools* - This is a home that you can't miss! Located in the highly anticipated Meadow at MacArthur Park. In this home, you have 4 beds, 2 baths with a 2 car garage.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
Kickingbird Estates
1800 N Nighthawk Court
1800 Nighthawk Ct, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3015 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home on 1/2 Acre in Edmond - Outdoor Kitchen Area with 3 Large Decks - This beautiful home is located on a 1/2 acre cul de sac surrounded by a 10 ft privacy fence.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4309 E Coffee Creek Road
4309 East Coffee Creek Road, Edmond, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1822 sqft
One of a kind property on Acreage with Shop in Edmond Schools! - ***3D VIRTUAL TOUR LINK*** https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=KEhlDUGF28&env=production 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on wooded acreage minutes from town.
Last updated March 23 at 07:14pm
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Crossing
1816 Ada Sage Lane
1816 Ada Sage Lane, Edmond, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
2165 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Edmond features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master Suite, Fireplace, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, Backyard
Results within 10 miles of Guthrie
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
9 Units Available
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Edmond, OK
2 Bedrooms
$894
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,144
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at North Penn in Edmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
4 Units Available
The Bryant Apartment Homes
3101 NW 150th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$795
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
920 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to I-44 and the Hefner Parkway. Close to entertainment, employment and parks. Elegant interiors. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, pool and volleyball court.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
36 Units Available
Crown Lone Oak
15400 Crown at Lone Oak Road, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$940
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1185 sqft
Located in the rolling hills of NW Oklahoma City, Crown at Lone Oak offers great access to restaurants, shopping, entertainment and highways. It is the first community in Oklahoma City to offer Keyless Entry, among other unique features.