355 48th Avenue Northwest
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:47 PM

355 48th Avenue Northwest

355 48th Ave NW · (405) 330-2200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Norman
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

355 48th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 2505 · Avail. now

$735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nestled between Brookhaven and Cambridges premier neighborhoods, minutes from I-35 and Highway 9, Savannah Ridge allows you to explore the possibilities city living has to offer while providing all the familiar comforts of home.

Whether you’re spending the afternoon browsing Sooner Mall or playing your luck at Riverwind Casino, Savannah Ridge is a destination in the heart of it all.

Pet Friendly; Breed Restrictions

Rental Terms: Rent: $735, Admin Fee: $100, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 48th Avenue Northwest have any available units?
355 48th Avenue Northwest has a unit available for $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
Is 355 48th Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
355 48th Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 48th Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 48th Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 355 48th Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 355 48th Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 355 48th Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 48th Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 48th Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 355 48th Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 355 48th Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 355 48th Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 355 48th Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 48th Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 355 48th Avenue Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 48th Avenue Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
