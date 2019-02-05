Amenities
Rent Special 2337 Heatherfield--Norman - Rent Special! 1/2 month free on a 12 month lease and 1 month free on a 24 month lease. A two bedroom, one bathroom Townhome unit with approximately 985 square feet. Comes equipped with range, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, and a fenced backyard. Unit is 2 story.
***Accepts Norman Housing.***
Pet allowed on case-by-case basis.
Call RJH Realty today to set up a showing at 405-364-4801
View all of our available properties at www.rjh-realty.com
Email us with questions at info@rjh-realty.com
(RLNE3431407)