Home
/
Norman, OK
/
2337 Heatherfield
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:22 AM

2337 Heatherfield

2337 Heatherfield Lane · (405) 364-4801
Location

2337 Heatherfield Lane, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2337 Heatherfield · Avail. now

$695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent Special 2337 Heatherfield--Norman - Rent Special! 1/2 month free on a 12 month lease and 1 month free on a 24 month lease. A two bedroom, one bathroom Townhome unit with approximately 985 square feet. Comes equipped with range, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer/dryer hookups, and a fenced backyard. Unit is 2 story.

***Accepts Norman Housing.***

Pet allowed on case-by-case basis.

Call RJH Realty today to set up a showing at 405-364-4801
View all of our available properties at www.rjh-realty.com
Email us with questions at info@rjh-realty.com

(RLNE3431407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2337 Heatherfield have any available units?
2337 Heatherfield has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 2337 Heatherfield have?
Some of 2337 Heatherfield's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2337 Heatherfield currently offering any rent specials?
2337 Heatherfield isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2337 Heatherfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 2337 Heatherfield is pet friendly.
Does 2337 Heatherfield offer parking?
No, 2337 Heatherfield does not offer parking.
Does 2337 Heatherfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2337 Heatherfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2337 Heatherfield have a pool?
No, 2337 Heatherfield does not have a pool.
Does 2337 Heatherfield have accessible units?
No, 2337 Heatherfield does not have accessible units.
Does 2337 Heatherfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2337 Heatherfield has units with dishwashers.
