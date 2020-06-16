Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1612 Sunrise Street Available 07/08/20 Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Convenient location. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. - Nice three bedroom two bath home with 2 car garage. Recently updated throughout with newer carpet, paint, tile, and laminate flooring. Large open living area with bar counter between living and kitchen. Large bedrooms. Large kitchen has stove, cooktop, vent hood, disposal, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator. Washer and dryer furnished. Nice metal privacy fenced back yard with a storage building.

AVAILABLE EARLY JULY. Rent $1000. Deposit $1000



(RLNE3229230)