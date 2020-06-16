All apartments in Norman
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1612 Sunrise Street

1612 Sunrise Street · (405) 850-9542
Location

1612 Sunrise Street, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1612 Sunrise Street · Avail. Jul 8

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1612 Sunrise Street Available 07/08/20 Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage. Convenient location. Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. - Nice three bedroom two bath home with 2 car garage. Recently updated throughout with newer carpet, paint, tile, and laminate flooring. Large open living area with bar counter between living and kitchen. Large bedrooms. Large kitchen has stove, cooktop, vent hood, disposal, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator. Washer and dryer furnished. Nice metal privacy fenced back yard with a storage building.
AVAILABLE EARLY JULY. Rent $1000. Deposit $1000

(RLNE3229230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Sunrise Street have any available units?
1612 Sunrise Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 Sunrise Street have?
Some of 1612 Sunrise Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 Sunrise Street currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Sunrise Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Sunrise Street pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Sunrise Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norman.
Does 1612 Sunrise Street offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Sunrise Street does offer parking.
Does 1612 Sunrise Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1612 Sunrise Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Sunrise Street have a pool?
No, 1612 Sunrise Street does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Sunrise Street have accessible units?
No, 1612 Sunrise Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Sunrise Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 Sunrise Street has units with dishwashers.
