1521 Barkley Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:51 PM

1521 Barkley Street

1521 Barkley St · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1299193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1521 Barkley St, Norman, OK 73071

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ice maker
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The apartment is located just a few blocks away from OU. It has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom, Great open space with living room and kitchen with refrigerator with ice maker, stove & oven! Call me and ask for details to make this your home today!

This home will not be available for long. Contact Property Manager today!
Feel free to text for details (405)650-8688 cell
Or Call (405)463-0040 Office

Call today for more information!

No Smoking!

Additional Pet Fees Apply!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing!

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

Rental Terms: Rent: $525, Security Deposit: $350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Barkley Street have any available units?
1521 Barkley Street has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Barkley Street have?
Some of 1521 Barkley Street's amenities include pet friendly, ice maker, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Barkley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Barkley Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Barkley Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Barkley Street is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Barkley Street offer parking?
No, 1521 Barkley Street does not offer parking.
Does 1521 Barkley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Barkley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Barkley Street have a pool?
No, 1521 Barkley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Barkley Street have accessible units?
No, 1521 Barkley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Barkley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Barkley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
