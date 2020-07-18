All apartments in Norman
1108 E Boyd St.

1108 East Boyd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1108 East Boyd Street, Norman, OK 73071

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM HOME MINUTES FROM CAMPUS IN NORMAN !! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features the following:

Ceiling Fans
Central Heating/Air
Laundry Room
Fridge
Dishwasher
Stove
Washer
Dryer
Fenced Backyard
Dining Room
2 Car Garage
..................................... and much, much more !!

Rent: $1250
Deposit: $1200

Pet Policy: Allowed with some restrictions. $ 300 per pet deposit.

Section 8: Not Accepted

Please call Jessica at 405-928-8411 to schedule your tour !!

www.energypmokc.com

(RLNE5891385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 E Boyd St. have any available units?
1108 E Boyd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norman, OK.
How much is rent in Norman, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 E Boyd St. have?
Some of 1108 E Boyd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 E Boyd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1108 E Boyd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 E Boyd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 E Boyd St. is pet friendly.
Does 1108 E Boyd St. offer parking?
Yes, 1108 E Boyd St. offers parking.
Does 1108 E Boyd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 E Boyd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 E Boyd St. have a pool?
No, 1108 E Boyd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1108 E Boyd St. have accessible units?
No, 1108 E Boyd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 E Boyd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 E Boyd St. has units with dishwashers.
