Edmond, OK
723 Rimrock Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

723 Rimrock Rd

723 Rimrock Road · (405) 384-8320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

723 Rimrock Road, Edmond, OK 73034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 723 Rimrock Rd · Avail. now

$1,049

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed, 2 Bath just off of Coltrane and 2nd - Up for rent, we have a wonderful 2 Bed, 2 Bath townhome in Edmond. This property has an amazing location, sitting just off of Coltrane and 2nd, you love its close proximity to everything. As you are driving through the neighborhood keep an eye out as there are several peacocks along the way. Pull up to your lovely home and you might be greeted by one. Walk into the home and you are greeted by the great sized kitchen that overlooks the dining area and living room. The living room has an awesome fireplace that is guaranteed to keep anyone warm. Off to the left of the house you have your two bedrooms, equal in size. Washer and dryer in the hallway that is included. One of the bedrooms has a bathroom attached and the other bathroom sits between the two bedrooms so that guests have easy access. Out back you have your great yard space that provides great shade for those quiet evenings. This home is fantastic. Where else are you going to get this great location with what this home has to offer? Call us today to schedule your showing. 405-787-4429

*All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither Real Property Management Resources nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing. Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction.*

(RLNE5858027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Rimrock Rd have any available units?
723 Rimrock Rd has a unit available for $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
Is 723 Rimrock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
723 Rimrock Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Rimrock Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 723 Rimrock Rd is pet friendly.
Does 723 Rimrock Rd offer parking?
No, 723 Rimrock Rd does not offer parking.
Does 723 Rimrock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 Rimrock Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Rimrock Rd have a pool?
No, 723 Rimrock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 723 Rimrock Rd have accessible units?
No, 723 Rimrock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Rimrock Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Rimrock Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Rimrock Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 723 Rimrock Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
