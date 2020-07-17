723 Rimrock Rd

Amenities

2 Bed, 2 Bath just off of Coltrane and 2nd - Up for rent, we have a wonderful 2 Bed, 2 Bath townhome in Edmond. This property has an amazing location, sitting just off of Coltrane and 2nd, you love its close proximity to everything. As you are driving through the neighborhood keep an eye out as there are several peacocks along the way. Pull up to your lovely home and you might be greeted by one. Walk into the home and you are greeted by the great sized kitchen that overlooks the dining area and living room. The living room has an awesome fireplace that is guaranteed to keep anyone warm. Off to the left of the house you have your two bedrooms, equal in size. Washer and dryer in the hallway that is included. One of the bedrooms has a bathroom attached and the other bathroom sits between the two bedrooms so that guests have easy access. Out back you have your great yard space that provides great shade for those quiet evenings. This home is fantastic. Where else are you going to get this great location with what this home has to offer? Call us today to schedule your showing. 405-787-4429



