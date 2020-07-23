Amenities
707 E 26th STREET - Property Id: 321256
This exceptionally beautiful home was built in 1965. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and many up-grades. New paint throughout, new laminate hardwood floors, new water heater, new windows, and includes microwave oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, ceiling fans in all rooms, and a wonderfully shaded fenced back yard. Other features: a built-in Bar-B-Q grill under a shaded back porch. This wonderful location is within walking distance to Orvis Risner Elementary school with bus service to Middle and High schools. You must see this home in order to fully appreciate its charm.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/707-e-26th-st-edmond-ok/321256
Property Id 321256
(RLNE5954144)