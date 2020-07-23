707 E 26th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

707 E 26th STREET - Property Id: 321256



This exceptionally beautiful home was built in 1965. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and many up-grades. New paint throughout, new laminate hardwood floors, new water heater, new windows, and includes microwave oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, ceiling fans in all rooms, and a wonderfully shaded fenced back yard. Other features: a built-in Bar-B-Q grill under a shaded back porch. This wonderful location is within walking distance to Orvis Risner Elementary school with bus service to Middle and High schools. You must see this home in order to fully appreciate its charm.

