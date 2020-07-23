All apartments in Edmond
707 E 26th St

707 East 26th Street · (405) 863-5656
Location

707 East 26th Street, Edmond, OK 73013
Parker Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
707 E 26th STREET - Property Id: 321256

This exceptionally beautiful home was built in 1965. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage and many up-grades. New paint throughout, new laminate hardwood floors, new water heater, new windows, and includes microwave oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, ceiling fans in all rooms, and a wonderfully shaded fenced back yard. Other features: a built-in Bar-B-Q grill under a shaded back porch. This wonderful location is within walking distance to Orvis Risner Elementary school with bus service to Middle and High schools. You must see this home in order to fully appreciate its charm.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/707-e-26th-st-edmond-ok/321256
Property Id 321256

(RLNE5954144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 E 26th St have any available units?
707 E 26th St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 E 26th St have?
Some of 707 E 26th St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 E 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
707 E 26th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 E 26th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 E 26th St is pet friendly.
Does 707 E 26th St offer parking?
Yes, 707 E 26th St offers parking.
Does 707 E 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 E 26th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 E 26th St have a pool?
No, 707 E 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 707 E 26th St have accessible units?
No, 707 E 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 707 E 26th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 707 E 26th St has units with dishwashers.
