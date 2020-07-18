All apartments in Edmond
Last updated July 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

625 Old English Road

625 Old English Road · No Longer Available
Location

625 Old English Road, Edmond, OK 73003
Chisholm Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
UPDATED 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available now in Edmond! Located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Chisholm Lake, this home is clean and move-in ready! Close to restaurants and shopping, this home features an open floor plan with tall ceilings and all new paint. The large living room has wood laminate flooring and has a beautiful corner fireplace. The kitchen has new granite countertops and includes major appliances (oven/stove range and dishwasher). The master suite is conveniently located from the hall off of the kitchen and features two walk in closets, a double vanity, soaking tub and a walk-in shower. All bedrooms have brand new carpet and feature large closets. The second bathroom has a tub/shower and is beautifully updated just like the rest of the house. From the 2 car garage, you enter the laundry room which is located near the kitchen. In addition to a fenced backyard with a large covered patio; this home has two inch white window blinds, beautiful light fixtures and ceiling fans. Schedule a viewing by emailing Viewing@CorkPM.com with your first and last names, phone number, address of the property you would like to view and the best days/times for a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Old English Road have any available units?
625 Old English Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmond, OK.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 Old English Road have?
Some of 625 Old English Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Old English Road currently offering any rent specials?
625 Old English Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Old English Road pet-friendly?
No, 625 Old English Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmond.
Does 625 Old English Road offer parking?
Yes, 625 Old English Road offers parking.
Does 625 Old English Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Old English Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Old English Road have a pool?
No, 625 Old English Road does not have a pool.
Does 625 Old English Road have accessible units?
No, 625 Old English Road does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Old English Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Old English Road has units with dishwashers.
