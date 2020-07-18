625 Old English Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

UPDATED 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available now in Edmond! Located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Chisholm Lake, this home is clean and move-in ready! Close to restaurants and shopping, this home features an open floor plan with tall ceilings and all new paint. The large living room has wood laminate flooring and has a beautiful corner fireplace. The kitchen has new granite countertops and includes major appliances (oven/stove range and dishwasher). The master suite is conveniently located from the hall off of the kitchen and features two walk in closets, a double vanity, soaking tub and a walk-in shower. All bedrooms have brand new carpet and feature large closets. The second bathroom has a tub/shower and is beautifully updated just like the rest of the house. From the 2 car garage, you enter the laundry room which is located near the kitchen. In addition to a fenced backyard with a large covered patio; this home has two inch white window blinds, beautiful light fixtures and ceiling fans. Schedule a viewing by emailing Viewing@CorkPM.com with your first and last names, phone number, address of the property you would like to view and the best days/times for a viewing.