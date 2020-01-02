608 Redstone Avenue

Amenities
3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage, 1126 sq. ft. (avg.), built in 1967 in the Henderson Hills Addition. Central location – 3 blocks from Edmond Memorial High School. Great fenced backyard with an open patio. Edmond Schools.
To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or rentals@elitereandleasing.com (email). Visit our Website at: www.RentalHousesOKC.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.
Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, cooktop, oven
Interior: Painted woodwork, beautiful tile
Exterior: Fenced yard, open patio
Mechanical: Garage door lift
Directions: From Boulevard go E. on E 15th St past Rankin to Edgewood, go S to Redstone, turn E. to house
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,120, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,120, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.