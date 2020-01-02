All apartments in Edmond
Home
/
Edmond, OK
/
608 Redstone Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:30 AM

608 Redstone Avenue

608 Redstone Avenue · (405) 295-7835
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

608 Redstone Avenue, Edmond, OK 73013
Henderson Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1126 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage, 1126 sq. ft. (avg.), built in 1967 in the Henderson Hills Addition. Central location – 3 blocks from Edmond Memorial High School. Great fenced backyard with an open patio. Edmond Schools.
To view this home, please call (405) 313-6820 or (405) 285-2635 (office) or rentals@elitereandleasing.com (email). Visit our Website at: www.RentalHousesOKC.com.
Available Monday thru Saturday to Show.
Pet Deposit: $400-$600 per pet - No Cats.
Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, cooktop, oven
Interior: Painted woodwork, beautiful tile
Exterior: Fenced yard, open patio
Mechanical: Garage door lift
Directions: From Boulevard go E. on E 15th St past Rankin to Edgewood, go S to Redstone, turn E. to house

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,120, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,120, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Redstone Avenue have any available units?
608 Redstone Avenue has a unit available for $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Redstone Avenue have?
Some of 608 Redstone Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Redstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
608 Redstone Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Redstone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Redstone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 608 Redstone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 608 Redstone Avenue does offer parking.
Does 608 Redstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Redstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Redstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 608 Redstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 608 Redstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 608 Redstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Redstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Redstone Avenue has units with dishwashers.
