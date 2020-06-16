449 Saint Claire Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage clubhouse range refrigerator

Such A DREAM! Basically BRAND NEW! Seven Oaks @ Oak Tree! - This home is located off of Kelly, north of Waterloo, through the monitored security gates at Oak Tree into Seven Oaks.



What a dream! Great appeal from arrival. Sitting on the golf course, lounge in a relaxing, large, open living room with 15 foot sliding glass doors! Chef's kitchen, hickory wood floors, gas range, quartz counters. Master bed and study downstairs -- 3 bedrooms and bonus room upstairs! Lawn care maintained by the HOA. Refrigerator, sprinkler system, tankless water heater, large laundry! Too many builder bonuses to list!



4 Bedrooms, 3.1 Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage

Edmond Public Schools: Cross Timbers/Cheyenne/North



Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!



To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com



*All pets must be approved by the owner*



(RLNE4914624)