All apartments in Edmond
Find more places like 449 Saint Claire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmond, OK
/
449 Saint Claire Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

449 Saint Claire Drive

449 Saint Claire Dr · (405) 434-5373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edmond
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

449 Saint Claire Dr, Edmond, OK 73025
Oak Tree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 449 Saint Claire Drive · Avail. now

$4,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Such A DREAM! Basically BRAND NEW! Seven Oaks @ Oak Tree! - This home is located off of Kelly, north of Waterloo, through the monitored security gates at Oak Tree into Seven Oaks.

What a dream! Great appeal from arrival. Sitting on the golf course, lounge in a relaxing, large, open living room with 15 foot sliding glass doors! Chef's kitchen, hickory wood floors, gas range, quartz counters. Master bed and study downstairs -- 3 bedrooms and bonus room upstairs! Lawn care maintained by the HOA. Refrigerator, sprinkler system, tankless water heater, large laundry! Too many builder bonuses to list!

4 Bedrooms, 3.1 Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage
Edmond Public Schools: Cross Timbers/Cheyenne/North

Call (405) 434-5373 or text (405) 698-0071 to schedule a showing!

To view all available homes, visit www.melroserealtyOK.com

*All pets must be approved by the owner*

(RLNE4914624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Saint Claire Drive have any available units?
449 Saint Claire Drive has a unit available for $4,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 Saint Claire Drive have?
Some of 449 Saint Claire Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Saint Claire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
449 Saint Claire Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Saint Claire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 Saint Claire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 449 Saint Claire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 449 Saint Claire Drive does offer parking.
Does 449 Saint Claire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Saint Claire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Saint Claire Drive have a pool?
No, 449 Saint Claire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 449 Saint Claire Drive have accessible units?
No, 449 Saint Claire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Saint Claire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 Saint Claire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 449 Saint Claire Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windrush
200 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013

Similar Pages

Edmond 1 BedroomsEdmond 2 Bedrooms
Edmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdmond Pet Friendly Places
Edmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKEnid, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central OklahomaMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity