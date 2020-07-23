All apartments in Edmond
Find more places like 344 Chalk Hill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmond, OK
/
344 Chalk Hill Court
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

344 Chalk Hill Court

344 Chalk Hill Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edmond
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

344 Chalk Hill Ct, Edmond, OK 73003

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
alarm system
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
new construction
3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage duplex for rent in Edmond near Broadway and 2nd Street! Be the first to occupy this beautiful new construction home! - These brand new units are located just a couple blocks north of 2nd Street (Edmond Road)and on the west side of Broadway. From Broadway take Thatcher Street west and follow over the train tracks and Chalk Hill Court will be the 2nd street on the left.

Brand new construction that has never been lived in! Edmond Schools, granite counter tops, 2 car garage with opener, alarm system and move in ready! Great location that feels secluded and nestled next door to walking trails and a park! Easy access to all Edmond has to offer and just a couple minutes from downtown Edmond, Farmers Market, shopping, restaurants and more!

Easy to show so call us today for your personal tour (405)691-6414. Or visit our website at DSPROPS.COM to see a video of the inside and to get more information!

(RLNE5936279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 Chalk Hill Court have any available units?
344 Chalk Hill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmond, OK.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 Chalk Hill Court have?
Some of 344 Chalk Hill Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 Chalk Hill Court currently offering any rent specials?
344 Chalk Hill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 Chalk Hill Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 344 Chalk Hill Court is pet friendly.
Does 344 Chalk Hill Court offer parking?
Yes, 344 Chalk Hill Court offers parking.
Does 344 Chalk Hill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 Chalk Hill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 Chalk Hill Court have a pool?
No, 344 Chalk Hill Court does not have a pool.
Does 344 Chalk Hill Court have accessible units?
No, 344 Chalk Hill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 344 Chalk Hill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 344 Chalk Hill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kickingbird Hills
1900 Kickingbird Rd
Edmond, OK 73034
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
The Lofts at North Penn
15501 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Edmond, OK 73013
Reed's Landing
1201 N Fretz Ave
Edmond, OK 73003
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
Windrush
200 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013

Similar Pages

Edmond 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEdmond 2 Bedroom Apartments
Edmond Apartments with BalconiesEdmond Apartments with Pools
Edmond Studio ApartmentsPottawatomie County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKMidwest City, OKEnid, OKShawnee, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKBlanchard, OKEl Reno, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKNichols Hills, OKMoore, OKThe Village, OKGuthrie, OKWarr Acres, OKStillwater, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central OklahomaMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University