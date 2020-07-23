344 Chalk Hill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage new construction

3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage duplex for rent in Edmond near Broadway and 2nd Street! Be the first to occupy this beautiful new construction home! - These brand new units are located just a couple blocks north of 2nd Street (Edmond Road)and on the west side of Broadway. From Broadway take Thatcher Street west and follow over the train tracks and Chalk Hill Court will be the 2nd street on the left.



Brand new construction that has never been lived in! Edmond Schools, granite counter tops, 2 car garage with opener, alarm system and move in ready! Great location that feels secluded and nestled next door to walking trails and a park! Easy access to all Edmond has to offer and just a couple minutes from downtown Edmond, Farmers Market, shopping, restaurants and more!



Easy to show so call us today for your personal tour (405)691-6414. Or visit our website at DSPROPS.COM to see a video of the inside and to get more information!



(RLNE5936279)