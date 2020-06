Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace

Beautiful Home - Check out this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW OKC. Come home after a long day and relax watching nature in your backyard. This home has a fireplace to cozy up to with your loved ones on those chilly nights to watch your favorite shows, or you can pull up a chair next to your outside fireplace and relax. This home offers up-to-date technology and all your appliance needs including a washer and dryer! Keep your loved ones safe in the storm shelter located in the two-car garage. Dont miss out on this Beautiful Home!



(RLNE5434767)