Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3217 Briargate Road

3217 Briargate Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3217 Briargate Rd, Edmond, OK 73034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3217 Briargate Road Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Edmond with 3 Car Garage - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms with optional fourth bedroom or study, 2 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Covered back patio is great for entertaining friends or a relaxing patio style dinner. Whole house has custom cabinetry and granite counter tops throughout. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Upgraded stainless steel appliances that include a built in gas range, electric oven, over the range microwave and dishwasher installed in the island. Upgraded lighting and hardware throughout house. Stacked stone surround gas fireplace in living room with large windows on either side to let in natural light. Front bedroom would make a nice home office with vaulted ceiling detail and closet for storage. Master suite includes a whirlpool tub, double sink vanity and walk in closet. Pets case by case.

(RLNE5849371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Briargate Road have any available units?
3217 Briargate Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmond, OK.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 3217 Briargate Road have?
Some of 3217 Briargate Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3217 Briargate Road currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Briargate Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Briargate Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 Briargate Road is pet friendly.
Does 3217 Briargate Road offer parking?
Yes, 3217 Briargate Road does offer parking.
Does 3217 Briargate Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 Briargate Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Briargate Road have a pool?
Yes, 3217 Briargate Road has a pool.
Does 3217 Briargate Road have accessible units?
No, 3217 Briargate Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Briargate Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3217 Briargate Road has units with dishwashers.
