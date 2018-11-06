Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

3217 Briargate Road Available 07/19/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in East Edmond with 3 Car Garage - Edmond Schools - 3 bedrooms with optional fourth bedroom or study, 2 full bathrooms and a 3 car garage. Covered back patio is great for entertaining friends or a relaxing patio style dinner. Whole house has custom cabinetry and granite counter tops throughout. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Upgraded stainless steel appliances that include a built in gas range, electric oven, over the range microwave and dishwasher installed in the island. Upgraded lighting and hardware throughout house. Stacked stone surround gas fireplace in living room with large windows on either side to let in natural light. Front bedroom would make a nice home office with vaulted ceiling detail and closet for storage. Master suite includes a whirlpool tub, double sink vanity and walk in closet. Pets case by case.



(RLNE5849371)