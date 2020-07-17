217 E Ayers St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access volleyball court

Volleyball court.

Seeking ROOMMATES to share this Amazing 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Edmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Walking distance to UCO. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $400/month rent per person. $400 security deposit person required. Please submit the form on this page or contact WIP 1 at 405-590-7719 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.