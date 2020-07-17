All apartments in Edmond
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

217 E Ayers St

217 East Ayers Street · (405) 590-7719
Location

217 East Ayers Street, Edmond, OK 73034
Farmers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$400

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
volleyball court
Volleyball court.
Seeking ROOMMATES to share this Amazing 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom house in Edmond. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and laundry in building. Utilities included: electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Walking distance to UCO. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $400/month rent per person. $400 security deposit person required. Please submit the form on this page or contact WIP 1 at 405-590-7719 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 E Ayers St have any available units?
217 E Ayers St has a unit available for $400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 E Ayers St have?
Some of 217 E Ayers St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 E Ayers St currently offering any rent specials?
217 E Ayers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 E Ayers St pet-friendly?
Yes, 217 E Ayers St is pet friendly.
Does 217 E Ayers St offer parking?
Yes, 217 E Ayers St offers parking.
Does 217 E Ayers St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 E Ayers St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 E Ayers St have a pool?
No, 217 E Ayers St does not have a pool.
Does 217 E Ayers St have accessible units?
No, 217 E Ayers St does not have accessible units.
Does 217 E Ayers St have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 E Ayers St does not have units with dishwashers.
