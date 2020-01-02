1809 Monterey Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Gorgeous Brick Home in Edmond! - Enter into the brightly lit entry way with coat closet. To your left is a formal dining room with hardwood floors, an elegant chandelier, and a large window. The wood floors continue into the living room that has a tiled fireplace, built-in bookcase, and ceiling fan. The living room connects to the bright eat-in kitchen that includes an electric range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. There is also a panty for added storage. There is a utility room off the kitchen that includes a front load washer and dryer.



The spacious master suite offers high ceilings, a ceiling fan, and a private door to the backyard patio. You will love the master bathroom complete with double sinks, jetted soaker tub, large walk-in shower, and separate water closet. The huge master closet has a window for added ventilation and light, tons of space for hanging clothes, and built-in shelves perfect for shoes, purses, or folded items. The other two bedrooms have stylish light fixtures and one has solid surface flooring making it a great option for a bedroom or study. The hall bathroom has a large vanity, tub/shower combo, and additional linen closet storage.



At the end of the day, you can retreat to the spacious backyard complete with patio and 6ft. privacy fence. Also included is a 2 car attached garage. This home offers finer finishes with upgraded lighting, crown molding, and cool grey tones throughout. Don't miss your chance to see this home!



This is a no pet, no smoking house.

This home is not available for Section 8 housing assistance.



(RLNE4452906)