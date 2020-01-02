All apartments in Edmond
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:44 PM

1809 Monterey Place

1809 Monterey Place · (405) 996-8987
Location

1809 Monterey Place, Edmond, OK 73013
Bristol Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1809 Monterey Place · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Gorgeous Brick Home in Edmond! - Enter into the brightly lit entry way with coat closet. To your left is a formal dining room with hardwood floors, an elegant chandelier, and a large window. The wood floors continue into the living room that has a tiled fireplace, built-in bookcase, and ceiling fan. The living room connects to the bright eat-in kitchen that includes an electric range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. There is also a panty for added storage. There is a utility room off the kitchen that includes a front load washer and dryer.

The spacious master suite offers high ceilings, a ceiling fan, and a private door to the backyard patio. You will love the master bathroom complete with double sinks, jetted soaker tub, large walk-in shower, and separate water closet. The huge master closet has a window for added ventilation and light, tons of space for hanging clothes, and built-in shelves perfect for shoes, purses, or folded items. The other two bedrooms have stylish light fixtures and one has solid surface flooring making it a great option for a bedroom or study. The hall bathroom has a large vanity, tub/shower combo, and additional linen closet storage.

At the end of the day, you can retreat to the spacious backyard complete with patio and 6ft. privacy fence. Also included is a 2 car attached garage. This home offers finer finishes with upgraded lighting, crown molding, and cool grey tones throughout. Don't miss your chance to see this home!

This is a no pet, no smoking house.
This home is not available for Section 8 housing assistance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4452906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Monterey Place have any available units?
1809 Monterey Place has a unit available for $1,370 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Monterey Place have?
Some of 1809 Monterey Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Monterey Place currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Monterey Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Monterey Place pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Monterey Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmond.
Does 1809 Monterey Place offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Monterey Place does offer parking.
Does 1809 Monterey Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 Monterey Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Monterey Place have a pool?
No, 1809 Monterey Place does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Monterey Place have accessible units?
No, 1809 Monterey Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Monterey Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Monterey Place has units with dishwashers.
