1803 E.remington
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 AM

1803 E.remington

1803 Remington Road · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1803 Remington Road, Edmond, OK 73034
Rustling Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$565

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Cypress Point is created for those who know what they want out of life! Our Apartment Commmunity has a lot to offer. With our central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping and recreation in the heart of Shawnee with features such as a playground,swimming pool and a clubhouse, youll be living the good life at Cypress. Convenience features such as dishwasher,stove,refrigerator and garbage disposal. We also have an onsite laundry facility available to you 24 hours a day as well as an indoor mail center. Surprised by our affordable rent rates Cypress Point combines a peaceful country-like atmosphere with the convenience of city living. For the quality lifestyle youve been searching for, look no further than Cypress Point Apartments. Come in for a tour today!! One and two bedrooms currently available!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 E.remington have any available units?
1803 E.remington has a unit available for $565 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 E.remington have?
Some of 1803 E.remington's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 E.remington currently offering any rent specials?
1803 E.remington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 E.remington pet-friendly?
No, 1803 E.remington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmond.
Does 1803 E.remington offer parking?
No, 1803 E.remington does not offer parking.
Does 1803 E.remington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 E.remington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 E.remington have a pool?
Yes, 1803 E.remington has a pool.
Does 1803 E.remington have accessible units?
No, 1803 E.remington does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 E.remington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 E.remington has units with dishwashers.
