1803 E.remington

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool

Cypress Point is created for those who know what they want out of life! Our Apartment Commmunity has a lot to offer. With our central location, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping and recreation in the heart of Shawnee with features such as a playground,swimming pool and a clubhouse, youll be living the good life at Cypress. Convenience features such as dishwasher,stove,refrigerator and garbage disposal. We also have an onsite laundry facility available to you 24 hours a day as well as an indoor mail center. Surprised by our affordable rent rates Cypress Point combines a peaceful country-like atmosphere with the convenience of city living. For the quality lifestyle youve been searching for, look no further than Cypress Point Apartments. Come in for a tour today!! One and two bedrooms currently available!!