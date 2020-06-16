All apartments in Edmond
Find more places like 1509 Morning Star Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmond, OK
/
1509 Morning Star Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:25 PM

1509 Morning Star Drive

1509 Morning Star · (405) 464-3650
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edmond
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1509 Morning Star, Edmond, OK 73034
Faircloud

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3471 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Large home for lease in Edmond Schools. Beautiful resort style pool in backyard along with outdoor living space. Great location!! Open floor plan with 12' ceilings, heavy crown and baseboard thru-out. Remodeled gourmet kitchen/club with center island/breakfast bar and huge walk-in pantry. Two oversized living areas with fireplaces & gorgeous woodwork. Large master suite with remodeled bath. All four bedrooms have own private bathrooms. Handsome study with lots of stunning woodwork Large 6-8 person storm shelter. Electronic attic lift to put all your extras in the attic without climbing stairs. Absolutely amazing backyard with covered extended patio, fire pit, outdoor kitchen w Delta Heat grill, fridge and sink. Surround sound system. Gorgeous salt water pool with spa!! This is the perfect oasis!!! Huge circle driveway with side entry garage. Don't miss out on the one level, open/split floor plan in one of Edmond's most popular neighborhoods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Morning Star Drive have any available units?
1509 Morning Star Drive has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Morning Star Drive have?
Some of 1509 Morning Star Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Morning Star Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Morning Star Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Morning Star Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Morning Star Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmond.
Does 1509 Morning Star Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Morning Star Drive does offer parking.
Does 1509 Morning Star Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Morning Star Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Morning Star Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1509 Morning Star Drive has a pool.
Does 1509 Morning Star Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Morning Star Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Morning Star Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Morning Star Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1509 Morning Star Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windrush
200 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
Spring Creek of Edmond
777 E 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013
Coffee Creek
501 W 15th St
Edmond, OK 73013

Similar Pages

Edmond 1 BedroomsEdmond 2 Bedrooms
Edmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsEdmond Pet Friendly Places
Edmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oklahoma City, OKNorman, OKMidwest City, OKMoore, OKEnid, OKYukon, OKDel City, OK
Bethany, OKChickasha, OKCushing, OKSeminole, OKChoctaw, OKThe Village, OKMustang, OK
Newcastle, OKStillwater, OKEl Reno, OKGuthrie, OKShawnee, OKNichols Hills, OKWarr Acres, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central OklahomaMid-America Christian University
Moore Norman Technology CenterSouthern Nazarene University
Oklahoma Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity