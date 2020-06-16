1509 Morning Star Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Large home for lease in Edmond Schools. Beautiful resort style pool in backyard along with outdoor living space. Great location!! Open floor plan with 12' ceilings, heavy crown and baseboard thru-out. Remodeled gourmet kitchen/club with center island/breakfast bar and huge walk-in pantry. Two oversized living areas with fireplaces & gorgeous woodwork. Large master suite with remodeled bath. All four bedrooms have own private bathrooms. Handsome study with lots of stunning woodwork Large 6-8 person storm shelter. Electronic attic lift to put all your extras in the attic without climbing stairs. Absolutely amazing backyard with covered extended patio, fire pit, outdoor kitchen w Delta Heat grill, fridge and sink. Surround sound system. Gorgeous salt water pool with spa!! This is the perfect oasis!!! Huge circle driveway with side entry garage. Don't miss out on the one level, open/split floor plan in one of Edmond's most popular neighborhoods.