102 Sahoma Terrace

3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. All bedrooms are located upstairs, there are two separate master closets. Living room has a fireplace, built-in bookshelves and beautiful wood floors. Spacious kitchen and a large fenced-in backyard. Edmond Public Schools: Orvis Risner Elementary / Cimarron Middle School / Memorial High School. ***Small pets welcome, with monthly Pet Rent*** To see this fabulous home, please contact Lu-Ray Property Management (405) 510-0751. To view all available homes, visit www.okc-edm4rent.com.

Edmond Public Schools: Orvis Risner Elementary / Cimarron Middle School / Memorial High School.



To see this fabulous home, please contact:

Lu-Ray Property Management 405-510-0751



To view all available homes, visit www.okc-edm4rent.com