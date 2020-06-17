All apartments in Edmond
102 Sahoma Terrace
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:27 PM

102 Sahoma Terrace

102 Sahoma Ter · (405) 510-0751
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 Sahoma Ter, Edmond, OK 73013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1464 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. All bedrooms are located upstairs, there are two separate master closets. Living room has a fireplace, built-in bookshelves and beautiful wood floors. Spacious kitchen and a large fenced-in backyard. Edmond Public Schools: Orvis Risner Elementary / Cimarron Middle School / Memorial High School. ***Small pets welcome, with monthly Pet Rent*** To see this fabulous home, please contact Lu-Ray Property Management (405) 510-0751. To view all available homes, visit www.okc-edm4rent.com.
1464 Sq. Ft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Sahoma Terrace have any available units?
102 Sahoma Terrace has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Edmond, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Edmond Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Sahoma Terrace have?
Some of 102 Sahoma Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Sahoma Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
102 Sahoma Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Sahoma Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Sahoma Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 102 Sahoma Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 102 Sahoma Terrace does offer parking.
Does 102 Sahoma Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Sahoma Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Sahoma Terrace have a pool?
No, 102 Sahoma Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 102 Sahoma Terrace have accessible units?
No, 102 Sahoma Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Sahoma Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Sahoma Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
