Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar community garden dog park gym game room parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed garage bbq/grill cc payments e-payments fire pit guest parking online portal package receiving pool table

Newly renovated apartments

with smart home technology!



When location is your priority, Oak Creek is hard to beat. Our community is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just off Polaris Parkway near the area’s best shopping, dining and entertainment. Our residents appreciate the convenience of these amenities, which makes it possible to enjoy all we have to offer.



Our one- and two-bedroom garden-style apartment homes are newly upgraded, with fully-equipped kitchens, spacious bedrooms, and walk-in closets. What’s more, our built-in smart home technology gives you level of convenience you never knew you needed– but soon won’t be able to live without. Oak Creek offers a pet-friendly environment, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a caring, on-site management team dedicated to making your time with us as enjoyable and carefree as possible.



All prices and specials subject to change, so please call for current rates.